Coffee County Offices delay opening to 10 a.m. - Due to the possibility of tropical storm force winds from Hurricane Zeta, all Coffee County offices will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29th.
Elba City Schools delay opening for Thursday - Due to inclement weather expected from Hurricane Zeta, Elba City Schools will delay the start time for school until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29th. Buses will run regular routes and should be an hour and a half behind the normal schedule. All other activities for the remainder of the day will proceed as normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.