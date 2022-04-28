Don't Drop It on Elba

Citizens gathered Saturday morning, April 23, in Elba to pick up trash around town for the annual Don’t Drop It on Elba spring clean up campaign. This event is sponsored by the Elba Chamber of Commerce, which also provides lunch for the participants after the trash has been collected. Above, this year’s participants gather for a group photo before heading out to the assigned ‘pick up trash spots’ last Saturday morning. 

