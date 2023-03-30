It’s a Dorsey!
In the trailer manufacturing world, that phrase means yet another durable and safe Dorsey-made trailer is on the road carrying products and goods to destinations across the nation. It means the craftsmanship of dedicated manufacturing experts in the small southeast community of Elba, Alabama is at work.
Elba Mayor Tom Maddox said it would be hard to fully measure the economic impact Dorsey Trailer has had on the community, but he said the company has been an important part of Elba for many years. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also recognizes the Dorsey Trailer roots in truck trailer manufacturing.
“With a century long history extending from meeting military demands during critical times of war to fulfilling immediate commercial needs, Dorsey Trailer roots have spread across the state to provide jobs, opportunities and growth across multiple industries,” said Governor Ivey.
The Dorsey name has been engrained in the trailer manufacturing world since the early 1900’s when Pete and Henry Dorsey opened a small machine shop to repair the power saws, boilers and trucks of the booming timber business. By 1920, the little company was producing 25 to 30 logging units per day.
The Dorsey company’s first commercial freight trailer was developed by 1930. By the end of the decade, truckers coast-to-coast were familiar with the Dorsey trade name.
“As the Senator from Alabama’s 31st District, it is my pleasure to represent the Dorsey Trailer company in Montgomery,” said State Senator Josh Carnley. “When one thinks of quality and craftsmanship, they think of Dorsey. Since its humble beginnings right here in Elba in 1911, Dorsey Trailer has strived to prioritize its people and specialty workmanship.”
In 2022, Dorsey Trailer enjoyed its best year yet, according to company leaders.
“Dorsey is such an asset to our community,” said Elba Chamber of Commerce director Sandy Williams. “Currently, they offer a wide variety of truck trailers including steel and composite flatbeds, drop decks, extendable flatbeds and drop decks, open top or closed chip vans, and specialty trailers including beavertail and ramps, multi-axle, and oilfield trailers.”
In 2022, Dorsey set a production goal to produce 2,650 trailers. Not only did the employees meet that goal, but they far exceeded it. A total of 3,025 trailers were produced last year.
“It’s quite the accomplishment to be recognized as the fastest growing platform trailer manufacturer in the country, and truly, Dorsey is a treasure for Elba and an industry-driver for the rest of the state,” Governor Ivey said.
Hale Trailer of Voorhees, New Jersey has been purchasing from Dorsey for approximately 40 years, and company president Barry Hale Jr. says Dorsey has been a staple for the Hale Trailer rental fleet for a long time.
“We originally partnered with Dorsey back in the early 1980’s,” Hale said. “A staple in our rental fleet for a long time, Dorsey trailers are built right and are a very dependable trailer. Dorsey has a major name in the industry and is competitive with all of the top manufacturers in the country.”
Senator Carnley notes the manufacturer’s leadership team comprised of Trey Gary, president, and Bradley Bane, vice president, is focused on building on the foundations of Dorsey’s rich history as it continues to grow and develop.
“In fact, 2022 was the most productive year in the history of the company, a direct result of leadership and employees working diligently together to prove they can put the best product on the road,” Senator Carnley said.
Customization has been key to the Dorsey success, according to Bane. He said Dorsey is willing to meet its customers’ needs rather than staying within a particular mold.
Hale said customizing trailers is really where Dorsey stands out for his company.
“They are willing to break out of the ‘cookie-cutter mold’ and build custom trailers while maintaining price competitiveness,” he said. “Not many players attack trailer customization as well as Dorsey.”
Tim Fowlkes, president of LMI-Tennesse LLC of Waverly, Tennessee, said it is Dorsey’s reliability for dependable long-lasting trailers that has kept his company in partnership with Dorsey for 15 years.
“Dorsey’s pricing is very competitive, which is well-known in the trailer industry, and they have an excellent warranty on their products,” Fowlkes said.
He said customers know they are getting a quality product for their money when they purchase from Dorsey Trailer, and Dorsey will customize for almost any customer specifications. He said that is a big deal in the trailer industry.
Texas-based Superior Trailer Sales is another dealer that has worked with Dorsey Trailer for the past 12 years, and president Benton Reynolds said the willingness of the Dorsey team to work with its customers is top notch.
“You are getting Tier 1 quality products at Tier 2 pricing when you buy from Dorsey,” Reynolds said. “This is a company that is easy to work with and they are willing to customize.”
Joseph Scott, assistant vice president for Dorsey Trailer, said the company’s skilled craftsmen have ‘bought in’ to the goals of the company’s new leadership, and the results have really shown.
Propst Companies purchased 60 percent of Dorsey from Pitts Enterprises in March 2019, and then in January of 2022, Propst purchased another 20 percent of Dorsey ownership.
Since purchasing Dorsey Trailer, Scott said Propst, a diversified investment company with interests in real estate and a variety of other operating companies, has offered tremendous incentives to the Dorsey employees. He said those incentives have paid off with increased morale and production.
“Our employees have bought in on the idea of reaching production goals because they are seeing the benefits in each and every paycheck,” Scott said. “Production bonuses and attendance bonuses were huge reasons for the increase in production for 2022.”
Williams said one of the most important takeaways from the COVID pandemic in 2020 was just how important the trucking industry is for keeping America moving.
“We are thankful for Dorsey’s commitment and are excited to see what’s ahead,” she said.
Another thing Scott attributed last year’s increased production to was an investment in new equipment made by the company’s owners. He said Propst invested millions of dollars to ensure the workforce had the best equipment available to them.
Scott said this investment came in new brake presses for the Fab Shop and Chip Line, new shear for the Fab Shop, and new LED lighting for the manufacturing facility. Also, he said the investment included new roofing and updates to existing roofing, updated bathrooms, and a totally remodeled breakroom for the employees.
Also, new webbing plasma will be installed during the first quarter of 2023, Scott added.
“We are working in a safer environment, our pay has increased, and bonuses are icing on the cake,” said Neck Department Supervisor Thomas Caudill. “I feel like we are important to the ownership of Dorsey, and in return, we are giving it our all.”
He said the upgrades to the building and the ‘little perks’ that come with the job mean the world to the employees.
“The breakroom has been completely remodeled in the last year, new ice machines were installed for the hot summer months, and the company gives out free bottled water every day,” Caudill said. “These improvements in the building, pay and bonuses, have added not just warm bodies but quality employees that enjoy what they do.”
According to Scott, the new ownership has invested in its workforce too by offering better pay, better insurance plans for employees with lower deductibles and more benefits and offering sign-on bonuses for new employees and referral bonuses for existing employees.
“This commitment to the employees has helped generate better production and a better working environment overall,” Scott said. “The employees see the investment being made in them, and they in return are providing better production for the company.”
Joey Keith, Finishing Supervisor, said he believes the whole culture of the company has changed in the last few years.
“The production and attendance bonuses the company is giving out have our workers in the finishing department excited to come to work and perform to the best of their ability,” he said.
Assistant Plant Manager Kenneth Brooks said it makes a difference having ownership that works with and for the employees.
“Not only has pay dramatically increased over the last few years but working conditions have also,” Brooks said. “Our employees are working in a safer environment with better facilities than we have ever had. New ownership is working with the plant floor and is open to hearing new ideas from employees and incorporating them on the plant floor. We are being heard by ownership and upper management, and it is making a huge difference in the employees’ work ethic.”
Senator Carnley said Elba is blessed for Dorsey Trailer to call it home.
“Dorsey is committed to making this town a better place to live and work,” he said. “It is an example of what American pride and workmanship looks like, and we are grateful for the impact the company has here in Elba and Southeast Alabama.”
The Senator said he looks forward to seeing Dorsey Trailer continue to do great things.
“Dorsey has some of the best players in the industry,” Hale added. “Most importantly, it is a company with long-term employees that have been around trailers and the market for a long time. It is not easy to keep people long term in today’s world.”
He said this has allowed Dorsey Trailer to do a great job in maintaining customer relationships due to having seasoned employees.
“This is an Alabama success story that proves ‘Made in Alabama’ is bringing back ‘Made in America,’” Governor Ivey said.
