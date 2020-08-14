A mid-morning accident Friday, Aug. 7, at 5447 Coffee County Road 410, was quite harrowing for the driver of the vehicle; however, he did walk away from the scene uninjured. The exact cause of the wreck was not readily known, but the result was the driver of the Chevrolet Impala (pictured above) lost control and ended up front end first in a ditch. Members of the Elba Volunteer Fire Department had to use extrication equipment to get the driver out of the vehicle. After being examined by emergency medical personnel on scene, he reportedly walked away unharmed. Elba Police also responded to the scene of this accident, which was reported at 10:55 a.m. last Friday morning.
