Eddie Vaughan sign

While his classmates from Elba High School’s Class of 1979 sat in the stands Friday night, Oct. 18, at Tiger Stadium celebrating their 40th Class Reunion, the halftime festivities began with a tribute to one of their own as Eddie Vaughan was remembered and paid tribute to by the Elba Tiger family. Eddie’s wife, Melinda, wasjoined by their two sons Judson and Colton, and other family members as a sign was presented in memory of Eddie Vaughan. The sign recognizing Eddie as the “Voice of the Tigers” - a title he loved and enjoyed for more than a decade - was presented to Melinda and will now be erected on the Tiger Stadium pressbox underneath the spot Eddie sat serving as the play-by-play commentator for many years prior to his unexpected death this February. As said by Kevin Matthews in making the presentation to the family, “We miss that smile, we miss that determination, and we miss that voice, but Eddie will always be with us here at Tiger Stadium!”

