**Editor’s Note: This is the second part of a three-part series from the Elba Board of Education meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 17, where presentations were made regarding the schools’ testing scores.
The Elba Elementary School ACAP Leadership Team presentation Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, to Elba City School Board members provided information on several different categories to help board members better understand the challenges teachers face in the classroom as they prepare students for state testing.
“Thank you all for everything you do and how you support us,” EES principal Kenya Martin said as she opened the presentation. “I want to encourage you to come down and visit us more. We would love to see you in the building. We want you to come down and see what we are doing. We are proud of what we are doing and accomplishing so far.”
Martin said last school year’s ACAP state testing results for the elementary school [tests were taken in March and results released publicly in November] showed a 71 overall score for Elba Elementary School.
“We are not proud of that at all, and we want to see that increase,” Martin said. “We look forward to improving our scores and hope our test scores this time reflect the effort we are putting into it.”
Much like the high school, Martin said in-house diagnostic testing through the i-Ready® program already is showing positive results for growth in reading and math across the board for the school.
Martin said the elementary school leadership team is comprised of Leigh Wicker, Sasha O’Neal, Anna Marie Moore, Kayla Harrison, Kim Wilson, Melissa Grantham, Kelly Wilson, Rachel Morrow, and Jennifer Moseley.
The ACAP tests grades the elementary school levels on three main areas – academic achievement, academic growth, and chronic absenteeism. The last time state test results were released prior to last year [in 2019 due to the COVID pandemic], chronic absenteeism was not even counted in the scores, according to Martin.
“So, we got that added challenge for 2022,” she said regarding absenteeism. “Our baseline score for this in 2022 was 21.56 percent. We hope to see that decrease this year.”
In 2019, she said EES had an academic achievement score of 60.53 percent, and that dropped to 56.53 in 2022. For academic growth, she said the school dropped from 95.72 percent in 2019 to 81.32 in 2022.
“So…what happened?” Martin said. “There were some contributing factors.”
Martin was hired as the Elba Elementary School principal in June prior to the start of the 2021/2022 school year, and she said there were several teacher positions yet to be filled at EES when she took that job. She had previously been the school’s guidance counselor, which meant a new person also would be stepping into that position for the school year.
Martin said Elba Elementary School ended up having a first year principal, first year guidance counselor, first year reading specialist, first year interventionist, and new teachers in every grade level [K-6] last school year.
“That was a big, big change,” she said. “There is a learning curve that comes when you take over a job in the first year. It doesn’t matter if you are a teacher or a lawyer. You learn a lot in that first year, and boy, did we learn a lot last year.”
Teacher turnover also contributed.
“We had a lot of teacher turnover,” Martin said. “When I came into the principal’s position, it was middle of June. Usually when you start hiring, it is around April/May. So, we were already behind there.”
Another major problem that she said affected the elementary school’s ACAP scores last year was COVID. She followed this statement up with some statistics of her own.
Martin said she pulled some data on classroom attendance, and it revealed there were 3,894 student absences last year.
“That is a lot of absences, whether it was COVID, going to the doctor or whatever,” Martin said. “We knew we had to do something about that number, and we are tackling that challenge.”
Also, she said there were a lot of teacher absences last year too. She said teachers had to be out because they had COVID or someone in their family had COVID. She said staff absences last years were 958 at the elementary school.
“What do you do when you don’t have people to go in places?” she asked. “You start pulling them from other places like music, the library, intervention. If push came to shove, I was in a classroom covering. Everybody was working to cover classrooms.”
Martin said all that played into the state test scores.
“There was a lot of covering and not necessarily teaching,” she said. “I will say, however, that has improved greatly this year.”
EES guidance counselor Anna Marie Moore addressed mental health and how it contributes to testing.
“I taught for six years at the high school in the junior high before last year moving to the elementary school as counselor when Mrs. Martin became principal,” Moore said. “I was gung ho about implementing motivation and the things I was going to do and all the classroom guidance I could provide, but the reality is…I can’t break it down for you just how much the amount of my time is spent in response and intervention and what is going on in the school any given day.”
She said as much as all have plans of what they want to do, it is just responding to the kids and their needs.
“They [the students] have to be stable in order to learn,” Moore said.
Since students returned to school on Jan. 5th after Christmas break, Moore said she had enrolled eight new students at EES, and all but one has some sort of learning need. She said some have individual learning plans or a 504 plan, two are deemed homeless, one came to Elba reading two words per minute, etc. Some have medications they need.
Another challenge Moore exampled was that of a student with an EL plan because of a language barrier with the dad able to speak no English. She said this student basically missed his whole kindergarten year, and upon being enrolled in a school in California is August [before coming to Elba in January], the student was just placed in the first grade.
Another student example was a student that missed a whole year of school, not the COVID year, and Elba is now the students fifth school to be enrolled in this school year.
“Many of these students are in the same grade too,” Moore said. “That is a lot on those teachers.”
Moore said some other issues the school faces daily are homelessness, and truancy. She said it is important for kids to be at school, and the faculty recognizes that, which is why attendance awareness is a big goal for EES.
“We also have a lot of students that have experienced some sort of trauma,” Moore said. “This is something many other cannot relate to. Often this ends up being something more than the school counselor can handle, and those students have to be referred for additional counseling. I am glad we have a program in place for this.”
Making sure students on medications are taking those meds is another mental health related thing the school deals with on a daily basis. Also, she said hygiene plays into the equation.
“All these things contribute to learning,” Moore said. “We have to find all the missing pieces and find the right interventions to help make things fall into place for these students. When that happens, growth occurs.”
Moore said the school would love to see more parent involvement. She said it is important for parents to realize the importance of their children to be in school to learn.
“Students are learning something in the classroom every day,” Moore said. “If they are out, they are missing something. We have a lot of good kids at Elba Elementary School, and I am really proud of them.”
Another area addressed in the presentation was special education, and Melissa Grantham spoke to the board on this matter.
“From the special education side of it, I wanted to give you all some data you may not be aware of,” she said.
Grantham said she pulled some statistics of her own. She said she compared Elba with several of the surrounding schools for her data.
“I know we are doing what we can, and I felt the grade wasn’t showing that,” she said. “Our poverty level at Elba is 62.8 percent. Of the surrounding schools, we have the highest poverty level. That doesn’t surprise anyone working in the schools because we see the evidence every day.”
Also, Grantham said Elba’s special education population is 16.21 percent.
“We have a higher special education population than any of the surrounding schools,” she said. “So, in comparison to test scores, these students have an IEP [Individual Education Plan] because they have a learning disability. They are already not on grade level, but when we test in the Spring for ACAP their scores count just like any other student on that test.”
Grantham said by taking that into account, it makes sense that Elba would have a higher challenge on the state test compared to the surrounding schools because it has a higher special education population.
“I think that is very important to know,” she said.
However, she said the recent i-Ready diagnostic test showed the growth all have been talking about despite these challenges.
“We just did i-Ready, and everyone grew in reading an all but five grew in math,” Grantham said. “Our scores may not skyrocket with that population, but all we can hope for is growth. We are working our butts off, hoping for growth, and we did it last week [with i-Ready results].”
What else is the school doing to work towards student growth in testing. Martin said the school has changed some programs around, changed some scheduling, implemented the i-Ready diagnostic testing, and changed its core reading program.
“I think we are going to see some really good changes with that,” she said.
Sasha O’Neal, the school reading specialist, addressed intervention.
“I taught 18 or 19 years [at Elba] before I decided to come out of the classroom and do something else,” O’Neal said. “The Response to Instruction [RTI] intervention is something that is really helping.”
Prior to last year, she said the school did not have much of an intervention program to help students. She said the school has been blessed to be able to hire an interventionist to move the students from where they were to where they now are in learning.
“We meet monthly to discuss the students and what they need,” O’Neal said. “If they are consistently struggling with reading or math, they are pulled for intervention for at least 6-8 weeks or longer if needed.”
She said intervention is strictly for students at least two grade levels or more below where they should be.
“We feel we are moving in right direction when it comes to intervention and helping those students who have been struggling for so long,” O’Neal said. “The new core reading program is very difficult and rigorous, and we are finding ourselves taking steps back to meet students where they are in classroom to be able to help them, but it is working.”
The leadership team also holds date meetings.
“We are very proud of our middle of the year data,” O’Neal said. “We grew 100 percent in reading and 70 percent in math across the board [on the i-Ready diagnostic test]. When things fall into place and we are on track and the students are on track, we see that growth.”
With intervention now in place at the school, she said the teachers and administrators are seeing a huge difference.
Comparing the i-Ready diagnostic tests from Fall [August] to the recent Winter diagnostics [January], Martin said the growth trending in the right direction.
In math, she said EES originally had 34 students at three grade levels or more below and that number dropped to 14 with the recent diagnostic results. In August, 93 students were two grade levels below in math, but in January that dropped to 34; one grade level below in math increased to 211 from 196 due to the other improvements; on grade level in math increased from 25 to 66 students; and above or beyond grade level in math increased from 8 students to 31 students.
In reading, Martin said the recent i-Ready diagnostic test showed 100 percent growth from August to January.
Students three or more grade levels below in reading decreased from 39 to 18; two grade levels below decreased from 54 to 32; one grade level below improved from 203 to 139; at grade level improved from 43 to 100 students; and above or beyond grade level increased from 19 to 69 students.
“We are seeing growth,” Martin said. “I am proud of what we are doing. We just want to see it keep going in that direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.