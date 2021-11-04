The Elba High School Choral Department, led by director Jason Tucker [he also serves as the school’s assistant principal], hosted a Costume Concert last Tuesday evening, Oct. 26, at the Elba High School auditorium.
This event featured members of the Elba High School choral department along with students in grades Kindergarten – Second Grade. Songs and dances often associated with the Halloween season were performed by the students. There were solo and group performances.
A large crowd was in attendance for the special show.
The EHS Choral Department has several other events planned for the 2021-2022 season.
On Sunday, Dec. 5, the EHS Choral Department will host a Community Christmas Cantata at the high school auditorium. This will begin at 6 p.m. and feature a community choir and local students. Any group, organization, church, etc. interested in participating should contact Jason Tucker [jtucker@elbaed.com or call 334-897-2266].
There will be a Christmas Concert featuring elementary students in grades third – sixth on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m.
In February, the choral department is planning an ‘Elba’s Got Talent’ talent show featuring students in all grades K-12. This show also will be at 6 p.m. Auditions will be held Feb. 1-11 at each school.
Then, in May, the EHS choral department will bring Disney’s The Lion King Jr. to life in a theatrical production. Performances will be May 5-7 at 6:30 p.m. nightly. There also will be a Saturday matinee on May 7th at 2 p.m.
Open auditions for The Lion King Jr. will be held Dec. 10-16. For additional information, contact Jason Tucker [jtucker@elbaed.com].
