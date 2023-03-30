Elba High School FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) members participated earlier this month in the Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events competition in Montgomery, Ala.
The Career Technical Service Organization had eight members, Adalyn O’Neal, Keelie Moseley, Samantha Parks, Taylor Day, Shaylee Johnson, Hillary Hudson, Mary Brooklyn O’Neal, and Kayden Moseley who competed. Also, Elba’s Zalie McKelvy ran for a state FCCLA office.
“Competitions such as these help to prepare students for a lifetime of success,” said Elba’s FCCLA advisor, Christina Morgan. “I am very proud of my students – winning Star Event competitions is one more way they are able to demonstrate they are college and career ready!”
The nine students were recognized Tuesday evening, March 21, during the Elba Board of Education meeting where superintendent Chris Moseley said Elba’s FCCLA program went from four students competing in events last year to have nine represent the school in Montgomery this school year.
“We’ve been looking at ways to grow the program, and Mrs. Morgan spoke with our seventh grade classes to see if there was interest in our younger students to get involved,” he said. “Of the nine students that went to Montgomery this year, five were seventh graders. There also were two juniors, one freshman, and an eighth grader.”
Morgan said eight of the students competed in the STAR events this year, Adalyn O’Neal individually in her Level 3 category, Keelie Moseley individually in her Level 2 category, and then two groups of three in Level 1 categories. The groups of three included Taylor Day, Hillary Hudson and Kayden Moseley in one group and Samantha Parks, Mary Brooklyn O’Neal and Shaylee Johnson in the other group.
McKelvy ran for a state FCCLA office, something Morgan said is new for the Elba program.
“Zalie not only won a state office, but she was named president of Alabama’s FCCLA program,” Morgan said. “This is the first state officer we’ve ever had from Elba in the organization. To be named president is really an accomplishment, and we are very excited about that.”
She said FCCLA is not considered a school club. It is considered a service organization.
“In order to go to nationals, you have to place first or second in the state in your respective categories,” Morgan said. “All eight of our students that competed in the STAR events at the state level qualified for nationals. That is not an easy thing to do.”
Moseley said these type accomplishments prove there are more opportunities out there for students than just athletics.
“These are educational opportunities we offer, but they take commitment,” he said. “I want to challenge the other students at Elba High School and the parents to get involved and know the things that are out there for them.”
The nine Elba students have begun fundraising for their trip to nationals in the summer. The group will travel to Denver, Colorado in July to participate in the national FCCLA STAR events.
Morgan said the Elba students will be among approximately 8,000 students competing overall at nationals.
During last week’s board meeting, a motion was approved to allow for out-of-state travel for the group to attend the national event in July.
Anyone willing to make a contribution to FCCLA is asked to contact Christina Morgan at Elba City Schools.
