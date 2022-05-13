The City of Elba and Coffee County Commission each proclaimed the week of May 15-21 as Emergency Medical Services Week during the respective meetings held Monday, May 9th.
Commission chairman Dean Smith and Elba Mayor Tom Maddox each presented the proclamations during their meetings Monday, and recognized emergency medical services as vital public service.
“The members of the emergency medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Maddox said. “Access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness and injury.”
The local governmental officials said the emergency medical services system consists of first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of public, and other out of hospital medical care providers.
“It is appropriate to recognize the value and accomplishments of emergency medical services providers by designating Emergency Medical Service Week,” Maddox said. “I encourage the community to observe his week with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.”
In conjunction with Emergency Medical Services Week, Elba and Coffee County also proclaimed Wednesday, May 18, as Emergency Medical Services for Children [EMSC] Day.
Members of Enterprise Rescue, which covers Elba and Coffee County with emergency medical services, were present for the proclamation reading and presentation at Monday’s county commission meeting.
“Thank you very much. We appreciate what you do for Enterprise Rescue,” Arnold Woodham, representing Enterprise Rescue said to commissioners. “You go out of your way to ensure the citizens of Coffee County have the best service possible, and we know when we call on the Coffee County Commission you have the citizens well-being at hand to make sure everything is done for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.