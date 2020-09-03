The Elba Clipper learned earlier this week the emergency medical services provider for the city and western Coffee County has changed. Haynes Ambulance is no longer in Elba servicing the area, and the building that company occupied in downtown Elba is vacant.
The new ambulance and emergency medical services provider is now Enterprise Rescue Inc. as of Sept. 1st. This company has purchased and is operating from the old Subway/Movie Gallery building on Hickman Avenue.
The Elba Clipper wants to help spread this information because there are times when citizens drive to the EMS provider's location to receive help. Therefore, anyone needing helping and transporting by personal vehicle to the EMS provider needs to be aware that Enterprise Rescue servicing Elba and the local area is located on Hickman Avenue in the old Subway/Movie Gallery building.
Elba Mayor Mickey Murdock confirmed this information to The Elba Clipper on Tuesday of this week.
