The Elba Board of Education met Tuesday evening, Feb. 16, for the board’s monthly meeting, and members moved quickly through the meeting’s agenda.
Superintendent Chris Moseley noted the school system had received word that a second set of Cares Act ESSER [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] money would be coming to the schools. As previously, this is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moseley said the system would be receiving $869,421 in this second round of distributions. As for now, he said school official are “waiting on what and how it can be spent” before making any further decisions for that funding.
In personnel news, the superintendent said longtime employee Kathy Mularz had turned in a letter for retirement after 34 years of service to Elba City Schools. She currently holds the technology coordinator title for the school system.
Moseley said her retirement would be effective July 1, 2021. Board members voted to accept the letter of retirement from Mularz.
With Mularz presenting her retirement letter early, Moseley said this would allow the school system to begin advertising and searching for a technology coordinator replacement. Also, he said if someone is hired early enough, it could allow for some collaboration between Mularz and her replacement.
Moseley said Mularz had served in several different roles for Elba City Schools throughout her 34-year career, and he said he wanted to publicly thank her for her many years of service. Board members echoed that sentiment.
Also, during the meeting, the superintendent congratulated the basketball programs on completion of their seasons, and he said sports were moving directly into baseball, softball, and golf.
The superintendent also discussed board training with the members during the meeting, and he said he would be getting them more info in the coming days.
