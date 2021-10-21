The Elba City Board of Education met Thursday, Oct. 14, in a special called meeting, and on the agenda was the resignation of the high school secretary.
Superintendent Chris Moseley said he had received a resignation from Pope resigning her position as secretary at the Elba High School office. He recommended the board accept that resignation.
A motion was passed unanimously by the board to accept Pope’s resignation.
Pope was placed on administrative leave from the job on Sept. 23rd after school leaders became aware of an investigation into alleged criminal activity by her. She was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 12, and charged with a “school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.” That is a felony charge.
Also, during the called meeting, the board welcomed new member Miranda Russell to her recently appointed seat. She was appointed by the Elba City Council to fill the unexpired term of longtime board member Gladys Yelverton, who resigned the post.
Board president DeAnn Grantham read an affirmation document for Russell. At the conclusion of the reading, Russell affirmed she would accept the duties placed upon her to be a member of the Elba Board of Education.
She was welcomed to the board by her fellow members and the superintendent.
The board was scheduled to conduct its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening, Oct. 19, of this week; however, that meeting had not concluded as of press time this week. Look for details from that regular meeting in next week’s edition of The Elba Clipper.
