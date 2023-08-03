The Elba Board of Education met Tuesday evening, July 25, for the regular monthly board meeting, and a handful of personnel matters were presented to the board members for their consideration.
The board accepted the resignation of high school assistant principal Jason Tucker. Superintendent Chris Moseley said Tucker had accepted a teaching position at Samson.
Also, the board accepted a resignation from elementary school teacher Kelly Lindsey. The superintendent said she had accepted a position that has opened within the Opp School System.
“She has been wonderful for us. We hate to lose her, but I understand Opp is her home,” Moseley said regarding Lindsey.
Filling the vacancy created by Lindsey at the elementary school, Moseley presented a recommendation from EES principal Kenya Martin to hire Stephanie Reeves as an elementary school teacher.
The board also approved a recommendation from Elba High School principal Dr. Warren Weeks to hire Angela Sanders as an English teacher for the high school. Moseley said she would be coming to Elba from Phenix City, Ala.
The superintendent said she is a certified English teacher. He added that Sanders actually carries a dual certification for teaching, and he expressed excitement to add her to the staff of Elba City Schools.
The only other personnel matter considered by the board during the meeting was to accept the resignation of bus driver Theresa Carr. Moseley said she had taken a driving job outside the school sector and could not make her schedule work to do both.
Prior to adjourning, the board voted unanimously to approve a three-year principal’s contract with Dr. Weeks as the high school principal. The motion approved by the board also provided authorization for the superintendent and board president, Johnny Senn, to execute the contract with Weeks on behalf of the board.
Elba City Schools began the 2023-2024 school year this week as teachers/staff returned on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and the student will return for their first day of school Friday, Aug. 4th.
