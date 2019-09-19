The Elba Board of Education met Thursday evening, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. for its regular monthly meeting, and board members voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2020 budget. The board conducted two required budget hearing prior to the approval of the FY2020 budget. During the hearings, Valiece McKelvy, financial officer, said the Fiscal Year 2020 budget would start on Oct. 1, 2019 with a beginning balance of $531,850.48. She said expected revenues for the fiscal year from all sources is projected to be $6,983,053 with $4,358,468 being state allocated funding. McKelvy said the projected expenditures for Fiscal Year 2020 would be $6,755,324. She said that would leave a projected ending balance on Sept. 30, 2020 of $759,579.48. With a motion from board member DeAnn Grantham and a second from board member Gladys Yelverton, the board voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2020 budget as presented by McKelvy. In other business, the board approved the hire of Martha Pope to be an ACCESS Facilitator for the current school year, beginning Monday, Sept. 16th. The board also approved allowing the school to hire a student Co-Op worker for the child nutrition program as needed. Superintendent Chris Moseley said this would be 1 – 1 ½ hour job each day for the serving line and cleanup at the end of the day. He said having a student worker help with cleanup would free the CNP workers to be in the kitchen more. Moseley said CNP director Christina Morgan would oversee this student worker and put the proper students in the proper areas for the job as needed. The superintendent also noted the TJ Memorial Playground project was progressing as equipment began to be installed last week. He said everyone at the school and involved with the playground project were excited to see the equipment arrive and be installed. The board also approved the school system’s capital plan to be submitted to the state.
Elba BOE approves Fiscal Year 2020 budget
Linda Hodge
Editor
