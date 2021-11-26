The Elba Board of Education met Tuesday night, Nov. 16, for its regular monthly meeting, and a handful of personnel matters were approved by the board.
Two resignations were approved. These included William Moguel, Elba High School ISS aide, and Darlene Burrow, Elba Elementary School aide.
Three hires recommended to the board and approved included: Kaye Whitworth to be the new Elba High School secretary, Linda Tillis to be the new Elba Elementary School secretary, and Theresa Carr to be a bus driver for Elba City Schools.
Superintendent Chris Moseley noted that Carr had experience as a bus driver. He said she had been driving for the Coffee County School System but was leaving there to come and drive for Elba City Schools.
Also, during the meeting, the board approved the execution of a new contract with the system’s Chief Financial Officer, Valiece McKelvy. The approval of this contract was unanimous vote by all members present.
The board approved some policy changes, recommended by the school nurse. These included the addition of a new sunscreen policy, and changes to administration of medication, student injury/student illness, and AED use.
Moseley advised board members on some positive things that had been going on for students. He said two seniors, Collin Sauls and Peyton McCart, signed golf scholarships with Enterprise State Community College earlier in the day last Tuesday. Also, he said senior football player Chrystyile Caldwell had been invited to play in the North/South All-Star game for the state on Dec. 17th in Mobile, Ala.
Moseley said he was very proud of these student-athletes and their accomplishments.
Elba City Schools has been on holiday this week for Thanksgiving, but Moseley said there would be plenty happening once students return. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, a band concert will be held at the high school [including the elementary school band], and on Thursday, Dec. 9, he said there will be a Show Choir concert that will include students in grades 3rd – 6th.
The superintendent said often there is no need for a meeting in December; however, he said he felt like there could be a need for a meeting this year whether it be a called meeting or the regular meeting. He said he would update later on that.
