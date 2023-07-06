The Elba Board of Education voted Tuesday evening, June 27, to hire a new principal for Elba High School.
Longtime Elba educator Wynn Grimes, who has served as principal of the high school for several years now, was approved during last week’s meeting to be the school system’s new transportation and maintenance coordinator. This transfer opened the principal slot at the high school.
Superintendent Chris Moseley presented Dr. Warren Weeks as his recommendation to be the next Elba High School principal. He said Dr. Weeks has over 20 years of experience in education in Alabama and Georgia. He also served a stint as the career and technical education director with Carroll High School in Ozark, Ala., according to Moseley.
Upon approval by the board to hire Dr. Weeks as Elba High’s new principal, the superintendent said he would “hit the ground running the following day.”
Other personnel matters approved during the meeting included:
• Accept a resignation from Buffy Lusk as guidance counselor for Elba High School;
• Accept a resignation from Claire Lambert as a special education teacher at Elba Elementary School;
• Accept a resignation from Kathryn Hall as a special education teacher at Elba Elementary School; and
• Hire Sally Lunsford as a special education teacher at Elba Elementary School.
Also, during the meeting, board members approved out-of-state travel for EES second graders on April 19, 2024, for a field trip to Gulf World in Florida.
