The Elba Board of Education voted unanimously tonight [Tuesday], Feb. 18, to approve the recommendation from Superintendent Chris Moseley to hire Marc Sieving as physical education teacher, head football coach and athletic director for Elba High School.
Sieving comes to Elba from Dauphin Junior High School in Enterprise, Ala., where he as been the head football coach of that junior high program for the past six years. Prior to that, he was a teacher and coach with Enterprise High School.
Moseley said Sieving has 21 years experience in teaching and coaching.
Sieving said he understands the traditions and expectations at Elba High School. He said he knows Elba expects to win football games and championships, and that was why he wanted the job. He said he looks forward to joining the Elba City Schools staff and meeting everyone.
For a more detailed report, be sure to read the Thursday, Feb. 20, print edition of The Elba Clipper.
