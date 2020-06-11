The Elba Board of Education met Thursday evening, June 4, for a special called meeting, and several personnel actions highlight the short meeting. After 17 and a half years working in the office of Elba High School, Brenda Boutwell will retire from her high school secretary job, effective Aug. 1st. She submitted her letter of retirement earlier in the week, and board members approved accepting it during last Thursday’s meeting. The board also accepted a resignation from Amanda Williamson, special education coordinator. Superintendent Chris Moseley said she was leaving to accept a position with another school system. The board approved six new hires for the 2020-2021 school year. Three hires were for the elementary school, two for the high school, and one for the transportation department. Upon recommendation of both Elba Elementary School principal Debra Strickland and the superintendent, board members voted to hire Alayna Cook, from Opp, Ala., as the Pre-K teacher for the new second class recently awarded to Elba City Schools. Also hired was Sydney Crittenden to be the Pre-K auxiliary teacher for the new second Pre-K class. The new librarian for the elementary school will be Jessica Wyrosdick from Luverne, Ala. Moseley said Wyrosdick and her family recently moved back to Alabama from Georgia, where she is currently certified. He said she is in the process of getting her certification transferred to Alabama. The high school hires included Alyssa Spicer of Ozark, Ala. Moseley said Spicer has eight years teaching experience, and she will be teaching science at the high school. David Keel was approved to be the ACCESS Facilitator. Moseley said he also is certified to teach history for the school. Prior to adjourning, the superintendent said some things were getting ‘a little bit’ back to normal around campus. He said football summer workouts had begun with players and coaches wearing masks (at appropriate times), and cheer camp had concluded earlier in the week with those students and sponsors also using face masks.
