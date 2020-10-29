The Elba Board of Education met Tuesday evening, Oct. 20, and a contract renewal for Superintendent Chris Moseley was approved at this meeting. The board approved a new four-year contract for Moseley as Superintendent of Elba City Schools. “I am happy to say the board and I have agreed to a four-year contract which carries us through October of 2024,” Moseley said after last Tuesday’s board meeting. “As I have said numerous times, I love Elba and my kids are here. I want them to finish [graduate] from here and call Elba home.” Moseley said he was very excited to be renewed as the leader of the Ela City School System. He said this would allow him to continue the things he had started since he first accepted the position as Superintendent. “There is a lot to look forward to at Elba City Schools as we continue to improve every year,” Moseley said. The superintendent said while it had been a difficult year for all schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic that all-in-all things had gone very well for Elba City Schools thus far. He said he knows the teaches are stressed out, but they and the administration are continuing to do the best they can with the things they have been provided to deliver the best educational setting possible for students in a safe environment. Also, during the meeting, the board accepted the resignation from Ellis Daniels, a long-time custodian for Elba Elementary School. The board then approved the hire of William Richardson to replace Daniels.
Elba BOE approves new 4-year contract for Superintendent Chris Moseley at meeting
Linda Hodge
Editor
