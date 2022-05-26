The Elba City School Board met Tuesday evening, May 17, and board elections for the year were handled.
For the next year, Greg Sowell will serve as board president and Johnny Senn will serve as board vice president. Sowell will begin presiding over the meetings at the board’s next gathering.
Superintendent Chris Moseley said it had been a goal of his since he took over as superintendent of schools to replace the old, original carpet and other type flooring in the schools. He said the school system is looking at replacing 20 floors this summer.
“That is going to be a very hard task,” Moseley said. “That is a lot of floors to get done. We have done eight or nine floors each summer previously, but 20 is our goal this summer along with redoing the high school cafeteria.”
The superintendent handed out accolades to the Elba Schools Choral Department on it “outstanding performances of The Lion King Jr.®. He said the performances were incredible, and it was incredible to see what the students can do.
Board member DeAnn Grantham added that the costumes, which were done in-house, also were phenomenal.
Also, Moseley congratulated the high school golf team on winning the Class 1A/2A boys state championship in golf. He noted this was the second year in a row for Elba to bring home the state title, and he said that was a tremendous feat.
Principals Wynn Grimes (high school) and Kenya Martin (elementary school) were approved for 3-year principal contracts. It was a renewal for Grimes and a new contract for Martin as she had been on a probationary contract this school year.
As for personnel, the board approved the resignations of elementary school teachers Alicia Moore (third grade), and Wendy Sammons (fourth grade). Elementary school teacher hires for the 2022-2023 school year were Felicia Britt, Allie Tucker, and Crystal Nelson. Also, the hire of Kalinda Griffin was approved to be an elementary school aide [via a High Needs Grant – formerly known as catastrophic grant funding].
