During a special called meeting Monday morning, Sept. 30, the Elba Board of Education voted to accept the resignation of Pate Harrison as a physical education teacher and head football coach at Elba High School.
Superintendent Chris Moseley recommended the board accept the resignation from Harrison. Board member Matt Brunson asked if all paperwork was in order, and Moseley responded with a yes.
Brunson made a motion to accept the resignation, and board member DeAnn Grantham seconded that motion. It passed by a 4-1 vote. Board members voting in favor of the motion were Brunson, Grantham, Gladys Yelverton and board chairman Greg Sowell. The lone no vote came from board member Kristy Astemborski.
Moseley said Glen Johnson would remain the head coach for the Elba Tigers football program in the interim as the school moves forward with this football season. Johnson was named the interim head coach when Harrison was placed on administrative leave Sept. 17th.
For more details on this special called meeting, be sure to read the article in the Thursday, Oct. 3, print edition of The Elba Clipper.
