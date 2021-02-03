The Elba Board of Education met Tuesday evening, Jan. 19, for the regular monthly board meeting, and a calendar for the 2021-2022 school year was approved.
“This was a hot vote this year,” superintendent Chris Moseley said as he prepared to present the calendar for the 2021-2022 school year to the board for approval. Normally, between three options there is one that is overwhelming, but it was a tight vote this year.”
The superintendent prepares three different calendar options each year and allows his teachers/staff to each vote on his/her preference before he presents the top vote-getting to the board for approval. This year, he said the vote was very tight between two of the three options, which basically boiled down to taking a Tuesday here rather than a Monday there difference or something similar.
The calendar approved by the board includes 177 student days and 187 teacher days. Moseley said there is a possibility the state could decide to implement the 180 student days requirement, but it has not done so yet. Therefore, he recommended going ahead and approving the calendar for the 177 days, and make adjustments later, if needed.
A motion to approve the proposed student calendar for the 2021-2022 school year passed with no opposition.
Regarding personnel, the board approved the hire of Madison Johnson as an interventionist for the elementary school for the remainder of the current school year.
The superintendent said Johnson had been working with the school this school year already through Kelly Services, which had allowed Principal Debra Strickland the opportunity to be able to observe Johnson and see the things she had done for the school. He said Strickland had recommended Johnson for the job, and he was following suit.
The board affirmed the recommendations to hire Johnson as the elementary school interventionist for the remainder of the school year. Moseley said that position would be re-evaluated at a later date for next school year.
The board entered into a short executive session to discuss a matter in which board attorney Merrill Shirley confirmed was an appropriate topic for executive session under the law. After returning to the opening meeting, it was stated that no action was taken while the board was in executive session.
Also, during the meeting, Moseley touched on a topic he said he knows is important to many this time of year – pageant season.
“I know it’s pageant season with the Miss Elbala and Miss Elba pageants coming up,” he said. “I have talked with the people who organize these pageants, and out plans for now are to move forward with them unless something happens regarding COVID to force us to change plans.”
He said for the pageants there would be guidelines in place determining how many people can attend and where they can and cannot sit in the auditorium, along with other safety measure in place. However, he said it is the school’s desire to still host the pageants if at all possible.
“We know these pageants mean a lot to the girls that participate and to the community,” Moseley said. “That is why we are trying to do everything we can the safest way we can to try and get back to some sort of normal routine. However, if something comes up [with COVID] and we feel bad about it, we will change plans and not have the events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.