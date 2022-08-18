During a special called meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Elba Board of Education approved the 2022-2023 school year salary schedule, which included new schedules for three administrative positions that had previously been paid following the teacher salary trajectory.
Prior to the approval of the schedules, Elba City Schools assistant principal Jason Tucker addressed the board regarding his salary. Superintendent Chris Moseley noted that Tucker had sent some documents to board members prior to the meeting for their review, and he was given three minutes to speak before also answering any questions.
“When you accept a job, you accept how you are going to get paid,” Tucker said. “In 2017-18 when I accepted the assistant principal job with Elba City Schools, I was told I was paid on the teacher salary matrix calculated out for a 12-month contract.”
He said he interviewed with the two school principals at that time [Wynn Grimes and Debra Strickland] as the assistant principal would answer to each. He said those principals indicated his pay would be calculated from the teacher salary matrix.
Tucker said his pay had followed suit with that [including pay raises] over the past five years.
“I am a tenured employee,” Tucker said. “I am on a continuing contract, which means if I am not notified when my contract expires on June 30th it automatically renews July 1st on the same contract and stipulations we’ve always had.”
He said for five years there had been a consistent and undeniable pattern of how he was compensated.
Leading up to this school year, Tucker said the state had given more credit to older teachers who have stayed in the business, and he had finished his EDS, which is halfway to him completing his doctorate.
“According to that calculation under our old agreement, I would earn over $89,000 per year at that rate,” Tucker said. “The difference in what the state is saying based off that calculation and what Elba City Schools is proposing would cut me $10,000 this year at a 12 percent reduction.”
He said he was not notified prior to July 1st of any changes, and citing Alabama code said a reduction in pay for a tenured employee is the same as termination proceedings.
Tucker said he should have been notified in writing prior to any changes.
“I am asking you to honor your word as a board. I am asking you not to cheat me, to respect me and what I have done for Elba City Schools, and honor my time,” he said in conclusion of his presentation.
The superintendent said there were a lot of things presented by Tucker that he agreed with regarding numbers matching up with his pay the past five years; however, he said there was not a built-in salary schedule for that position during those years.
“He is correct that he is a tenured employee; however, Mr. Tucker is not tenured as an assistant principal,” Moseley said. “He is only tenured from his time in the classroom, so, his contract does not run until the date he states for June. Teacher contracts run on different dates than administrators.”
Also, Moseley said assistant principals cannot receive tenure.
“Going back to tenure laws…that does not apply to assistant principals,” the superintendent said. “His new salary [based on the new salary schedule being proposed for the assistant principal position] would be an increase in what he is making, but it keeps being discussed as a decrease. It is not a decrease.”
Moseley further asked Tucker about his duties.
“Currently, it is my understanding you are not serving the elementary school unless you have been asked to…” Moseley presented.
Tucker said he had mentioned to high school principal Grimes that he would not go to the elementary school unless requested this school year because he would be teaching two classes at the high school as part of his duties. He said he asked Grimes what he thought about that.
This generated a question from board member DeAnn Grantham.
“When you were interviewed for the job, you were interviewed by both the high school and elementary school principals. Was it your understanding that you worked for both?” she asked. “Did you check with [elementary principal] Mrs. Martin about this?”
Tucker said he had not seen Mrs. Martin as of last Tuesday for the new school year because she had been out sick.
“You are a 12-month employee, did you not check with her during the summer prior to the start of school?”
Tucker said he did not.
With no further questions, the superintendent thanked Tucker for his presentation.
“I truly feel I have respected everything Mr. Tucker has done for our school,” Moseley said. “There are always hard decision that have to be made, and I have to look at the school district as a whole. I cannot pick and choose what we pay one person individually.”
He continued by saying the school board has until Oct. 1 to make legal salary schedule changes; however, he said the assistant principal’s salary would not be a change because there was not a salary schedule for that position in place prior to now.
“It was just a line item in the budget,” Moseley said. “Moving forward as a district, this salary schedule is going to help Elba City Schools to not be in the position it was in before I got here where we did not have any money. I don’t want to be part of something that is going to cause the system to be in that situation again.”
Moseley said that when he took over as superintendent of Elba City Schools, the system did not meet its state-required one month reserve.
“It has taken a lot of hard work and hard decisions to make it happen so we could get this system where it needs to be financially,” he said. “We still have a little ways to go, but we are a lot better.”
He added, “This is three [administrative] positions we are talking about, not one. Three. It’s been turned into one over the past week and a half or two. It’s been difficult, and I don’t like it. But, it is my job to look out for the system. It is not personal. If it was personal, I would recommend we drop [Tucker’s] contract from 12 months to 10 months and put him back in the classroom. All those things are doable in the first 30 days of school.”
Two other administrative positions were affected by the new salary schedules recommended for approval last Tuesday night – the CTE/CNP Director and the Special Education Coordinator.
“We feel these three salary schedules are very fair and are going to help the district moving forward,” Moseley said. “With that said, I would recommend that the board approve the 2022-2023 school year salary schedules.
A motion was made by board member Grantham with a second from board member Johnny Senn.
When board chairman Greg Sowell asked for any discussion, Grantham said one other administrator [of the three] affected by the new schedules was in attendance – Christina Morgan, CTE/CNP director, and she asked her to address the matter from her position’s point of view.
Morgan said her pay was coming from the teacher pay trajectory too, and she heard the state superintendent of education speak on the matter earlier in the year on how new salary schedules would affect administrators.
“He made it clear at the meeting I attended that it would be up to the school systems – they could keep with the teacher pay scale or move to an administrator’s pay scale.”
Morgan said this still included a 4 percent pay raise.
“I have been here 17 years…I’ve been here when superintendents were going to banks signing personal loans to make payroll,” Morgan said. “I don’t want to be there again. it wasn’t pleasant. For myself, I am okay where I fall on this pay scale. I was prepared and knew it was coming, and I am okay with it.”
The motion to approve the pay schedules passed by unanimous vote of the board.
Prior to adjourning the meeting, Grantham addressed her fellow board members saying she and board chairman Sowell were on the board in 2017-2018 when they were forced with letting teachers go just to keep the schools open. She said that hurt her heart tremendously, and both she and Sowell vowed that night to make it a goal to never be in that position again.
“If you look out for the school system as whole, you will never be in position to terminate someone that needs that salary,” Grantham said. That is my goal – look at system as a whole.”
Moseley added, “I don’t want to be where we are spending money on administrators when we need lunchroom workers. I would rather give myself up to be able to hire a janitor.”
“Before we lose a teacher, we would have to make changes with administration,” Senn added. “I would fight for that.”
