The Elba City Schools Board of Education met Thursday evening, Dec. 16, for its monthly meeting, and the main reason for the meeting was to allow some employee hires to be made prior to the start of the second semester for the school year in January.
Upon recommendation of high school principal Wynn Grimes, superintendent Chris Moseley asked the board to approve the hire of Zach Spann for the high school’s ISS aide position. The superintendent noted that Spann already had been a volunteer coach for Elba and was serving as the auto mechanics instructor at the school via a contract with LBW Community College.
Moseley said principal Grimes and LBW officials had worked out a plan to cover the auto mechanics program with instruction for the remainder of the school year at Elba. Also, he said Spann would still assist with the program at Elba High School when his time allowed.
The board approved the transfer of Amanda Zorn from her special education teaching position to that of math teacher for Elba High School. Moseley said she would be filling a vacant junior high math slot that had been covered the first part of the school year with other staff members, including assistant principal Jason Tucker and technology coordinator Colby Capps – both certified math teachers.
Moseley said the school most likely would contract [for the remainder of the school year] with some recently retired special education teachers to cover the Zorn’s special education slot she would be leaving to take the math teacher position.
For the elementary school, the board approved the hire of Dennis James to be the new custodian.
Carmen Odom was hired to fill a catastrophic aide slot. Moseley said Odom had been a substitute aide with the school for several years, and she had done a good job for the school.
Also, during the board meeting, the superintendent introduced the school’s new School Resource Officer. He said Dale England had been with the school system for approximately three weeks prior to last Thursday. He comes to Elba City Schools via a contract between the City of Elba and Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
Moseley took a moment to thank Elba High School teacher Martha Crawford for her many years of service to Elba City Schools. He said Crawford was retiring this month from teaching after 28 years with Elba High School.
“We appreciate everything Mrs. Crawford has done for our school system over the past 28 years,” he said.
Moseley noted that Elba had dropped in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s [AHSAA] reclassifications for 2022-2024. Elba will compete in Class 1A for sports during that two-year span. Moseley said Elba will be in a nine-team region in Class 1A for football.
AHSAA bases its classification numbers from student counts for grades 9-11 each two years.
Moseley congratulated board president DeAnn Grantham on her completions of Alabama Association of School Boards [AASB] board member academy training. He said she had been presented a plaque from AASB, which would be displayed at the central office on campus, for completing over 100 hours of board member academy training with AASB.
The superintendent also congratulated senior-athlete Chrystyile Caldwell on making the AHSAA North-South All-Star game roster for the South team. He played Friday, Dec. 17, in that game in Mobile. Also, a few days prior, Caldwell signed a scholarship to play football at the college level with the University of South Alabama.
“We all are very proud of Chrystyile,” Moseley said.
Looking ahead, the superintendent said teachers would return to school Monday, Jan. 3, from their Christmas holidays break. He said students would return to school on Wednesday, Jan. 5, from the break.
