The Elba Board of Education met Tuesday morning, July 11, for a special called meeting, and the main order of business was to make two new hires for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Chris Moseley asked the board to approve the hire of Ashley Brunson as the new Elba High School counselor. He said Brunson, an Elba alum, had worked outside of education prior to her interest in this job.
Moseley said Brunson would work under an emergency certificate through the Alabama Department of Education, which would be good for two consecutive years, and could be renewed for another two consecutive years if needed. However, the superintendent said Brunson had indicated she plans to return to school to attain the necessary degree work she needs to be fully certified as a counselor.
Moseley said he anticipates Brunson having that coursework completed before a need or reissuance of the emergency certificate.
He also noted that no one who applied for the counselor’s position had ever worked in the field previously.
Board members voted unanimously to approve the hire of Ashley Brunson as the high school counselor.
For the elementary school, the superintendent asked board members to consider the hire of Adelia LaShawn Russell to be a special education teacher. He noted that Russell, also an Elba alumnus, had most recently been teaching in Opp.
Board members voted with no opposition to approve the hire of Russell as a special education teacher at Elba Elementary School. Board member Miranda Russell abstained from the vote due to a close relation with the proposed candidate.
The next regular Elba Board of Education meeting will be Tuesday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m.
