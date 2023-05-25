During the Elba Board of Education meeting held Tuesday evening, May 16, board officers for the year were nominated and elected.
The board members voted unanimously to appoint Johnny Senn as board president for the next year while board member Kristy Astemborski was elected vice president by her peers. Upon election as board president, outgoing president Greg Sowell passed the duties to conduct the meeting to Senn.
Several personnel matters were presented by Superintendent Chris Moseley for board consideration. All were approved by unanimous consent.
For the high school, Anna Danford resigned as special education teacher while two teachers from the elementary school, Allie Tucker and Angie Sieving, resigned their positions.
New hires included Katie Harrison as special education teacher for the high school along with Kristin Hanson, aide, and DeReatha Tolle, teacher, for the elementary school. Both Hanson and Tolle currently are teachers at the elementary school that had previously turned in resignations but since chosen to remain employed at Elba, which led to the board action to hire again last Tuesday night for the 2023-2024 school year.
The superintendent presented 14 rehires for the high school to board members for approval. These included teachers Anna Harrelson, Madison Johnson, Melissa Johnson, Shelia Johnson [tenure], Jesse Luker, Melissa Mularz, Kelsey Prestwood, Marc Sieving [tenure], Zac Spann, Alyssa Spicer, Tawana Tucker, Stephanie Wright, and Amanda Zorn [tenure].
Also, Kaye Whitworth was rehired as secretary for the high school.
There were 17 rehires presented and approved for the elementary school. These included teachers Felicia Britt, Natasha Chalker, Alayna Cook [tenure], Kathryn Hall, Kim Hall, Ashlynn Hudson, Amanda Jefcoat, Jennifer Moseley, Crystal Nelson, Rebekka Newell [tenure], Jessica Peeken, and Robin Reisnour.
Aides rehired for the elementary school included Sydney Crittenden [tenure], Maci English, Kelinda Griffin, Stacee Mitchell, and Carmen Odom. Also, Dennis Bogan was rehired for maintenance.
The CNP department had three rehires including Deborah Boswell, Ronda Robinson, and Kadra Vignola while the transportation department rehired Theresa Carr.
The only other personnel matter approved by the board was the system transfer of Leroy Carnley from special education coordinator to Student Services. The superintendent said he was actively interviewing and searching for a new special education coordinator for the school system.
Also, Moseley noted he had been advertising for a new transportation coordinator for the system as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.