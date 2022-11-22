The Elba Board of Education met Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, for the regular monthly meeting, and board vice president Johnny Senn presided in the absence of board president Greg Sowell.
Upon the recommendation of superintendent Chris Moseley, the board voted to approve the scrapping of some old lunchroom equipment from both the elementary and high schools. Moseley said this equipment was quite old, and the schools have no use for it any longer since new equipment had been purchased. The new lunchroom equipment for the schools was purchased with use of grant funds.
Regarding personnel, the board approved the resignation of Child Nutrition Program [CNP] employee Jamaica Davis, effective Nov. 18, 2022. The next personnel approval by the board was to hire Diane Boswell as a CNP employee. Moseley said all paperwork was in place for each of the personnel matters board members were asked to approve.
Board members also approved the monthly financial statement during the meeting.
The superintendent said the schools would be closed the week of Nov. 21 – 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Unless a need arises, the board discussed potentially not meeting during the month of December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.