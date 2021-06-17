The Elba Board of Education accepted and approved a resignation from elementary school principal Debra Strickland Fincher during a called meeting Thursday evening, June 10, at the board office. This was one of several personnel matters handled by the board during the meeting.
After the board approved the resignation, Superintendent Chris Moseley said, due to the current situation, he had named Elba Elementary School counselor Kenya Martin as the interim principal at the school.
“I want to thank Kenya Martin for everything she has done for us,” Moseley said. “I’ve overloaded her. I’ve tried not to. I am very thankful for all she has done for Elba City Schools.”
Several other personnel matters were approved by the board during the meeting. Highlighting these were four hires approved by the board.
Elba alum Melissa Mularz was hired as a physical education teacher for the high school.
Kelsey Prestwood was hired to be the interventionist for the high school. Moseley said Prestwood is coming to Elba from most recently teaching at Ariton. He said Prestwood was a physical education teacher and has some coaching experience.
In his new interventionist position at Elba, Moseley said Prestwood would be working directly with students in remediation, specifically 7th and 8th grader math and reading.
“We have been told by several people that we are getting somebody in Mr. Prestwood who can do what we want done from an interventionist,” Moseley said.
Also new to the high school for the upcoming school year will be an onsite Spanish teacher as the board approved the hire of Melissa Johnson to be a Spanish/EL Teacher.
“Our students have taken Spanish online for several years now,” Moseley said. “We hope this opportunity to hire a Spanish teacher will help expand our foreign language department for the high school and get more students interested in the class.”
Additionally, Moseley said Johnson would work with EL students at both the high school and elementary school. He said this is something that was needed to help those students get what they need.
A final hire from the board meeting came as a recommendation from a third party due a nepotism law. Board president DeAnn Grantham said Coffee County Schools superintendent Kevin Killingsworth was utilized to make a recommendation for the interventionist position at the elementary school.
Grantham said Killingsworth, in a letter to the board, recommended the hire of Jennifer Moseley to be hired as the interventionist for Elba Elementary School. The board affirmed that recommendation.
There were three resignations on top of the elementary school principal also approved during the meeting. The board accepted the resignation of Caiden Harrell, physical education teacher at Elba High School, along with elementary teachers Abbey Bedsole and Sara Kate Jones.
Also, during the meeting, the board approved a budget amendment to reflect the carryover funds from Fiscal Year 2020.
