The Elba Board of Education took a step forward in planning for next school year Tuesday night, Jan. 18, when it approved the proposed 2022-2023 school calendar for Elba City Schools.
Superintendent Chris Moseley said the proposed calendar was almost identical to the calendar for the current school year, with the exception of teachers returning to school Monday, Aug. 1, and students returning to school four days [rather than three days later] on Friday, Aug. 5th.
“We felt like it would be good to be able to get four teacher workdays in ahead of the students returning to school,” Moseley said. “We felt like this would be good for the teachers; otherwise, the calendar is basically identical to this year’s school calendar.
As in the past Elba City Schools will be closed the entire week of Thanksgiving in November [Nov. 21 – 25]. For Christmas break, students will go only a half day on Thursday, Dec. 15, before being dismissed for the holiday. Teachers will have a workday on Friday, Dec. 16, and then be dismissed for the holidays.
Following the holidays, teachers will return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3, where they will have that day and Jan. 4th as teacher workdays, and the students will return to school from the holiday break on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
The Spring Break holiday for the 2022-2023 school year will be the week of March 27 – March 31. The last day of school for students will be a half day on Wednesday, May 24th for next school year.
Other actions taken by the board during the January meeting included approving acceptance of the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan presented to the school system by the Coffee County EMA office, and approval for an out-of-state field trip for 8th grade students [via the science department] to Wonderworks in Panama City Beach. This field trip was Friday, Jan. 21, with just under 30 students participating.
Regarding COVID, the superintendent said Elba City Schools would remain open for in-person instruction unless staffing issues created a need to do otherwise. He said he realized other school systems had been forced to go virtual recently, but he did not see that being the issue for Elba as long as the system did not run into a staffing issue.
“As long as we can keep the students in the building and have the staff to do it, we plan to stay open,” Moseley said.
Also, Moseley updated board members in letting them know that Dennis James had rejected the offer [approved by the board in the December meeting] to be the custodian at the elementary school. He said principal Kenya Martin was still looking and interviewing for another candidate to accept the position.
