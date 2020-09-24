The Elba Board of Education held two meetings Tuesday, Sept. 15, and conducted public hearings at each to present the Fiscal Year 2021 proposed budget for the school system. Valiece McKelvy, chief financial officer for the school system, presented the budget during the hearings, one held at noon Tuesday and the second held at 5:30 p.m. that evening. During the evening meeting last Tuesday, the board voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2021 budget as presented. Looking at the numbers, Elba City Schools anticipates opening the fiscal year on Oct. 1st with a beginning balance of $1,237,872.27. Total revenues from all sources for the year are expected to be $7,153,370. McKelvy said the total expenditures for the system are anticipated to be $6,909,103. The projected ending balance for Fiscal Year 2021 on Sept. 30, 2021 for Elba City Schools is $1,482,139.27. Of that figure, McKelvy said the general fund ending balance is expected to be just under $1.3 million. McKelvy and Superintendent Chris Moseley said they were pleased with the budget. With the numbers as presented, McKelvy said the school system would end the fiscal year with approximately three months of operating funds in the genera fund. She said the state requires a one-month operating balance in the general fund. “I prefer us to be around the three-month operating balance,” McKelvy said. Along with the money figures presented in the budget hearings, McKelvy also noted state funding for Fiscal Year 2021 was based on an average daily membership record [first 20-days] the prior school year of 601.75 students. She said enrollment had continued to increase this school year for Elba City Schools. She said the projected enrollment to be submitted to the state would be 644 students for this school year. That breaks down to an enrollment of 365 for the elementary school and 279 for the high school. After approving the Fiscal Year 2021 budget last Tuesday night, the board also approved the school system 5-year capital plan, as presented by the superintendent. Moseley reminded board members this is a working document, but must be submitted annually to the state.
Elba BOE members approve FY2021 budget
Linda Hodge
Editor
