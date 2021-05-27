The Elba Board of Education met Tuesday evening, May 18, for the board’s regular monthly meeting, and with end of the year upon them, the board members found themselves being asked to approve several personnel recommendations.
Superintendent Chris Moseley had a long list of personnel matters to discuss with the board, including retirements, resignations, hires, and transfers. Upon his recommendation [along with the recommendation of the school principal or department head], the board approved the following:
• Retirement of Martha Crawford, business tech teacher at Elba High School, effective in December
• Resignations for high school teachers Ashley Chappell [math], Amanda Martin [English], Robin Mitchell [family and consumer science], and Amber Thomas [English]; and for elementary teacher Brenda Skinner [EES reading specialist]
• Employments of new high school teachers Anna Danford [special education], Ronald Floyd [math], Alissa Haynes [English], Catherine Payne [math], and Stephanie Wright [business tech]; and new elementary school teachers Abbey Bedsole, Robyn Reisnour, and Wendy Simmons
• System Transfers for Madison Johnson [from intervention to English teacher at the high school], Sheila Johnson [from EES teacher to family and consumer science teacher at the high school], and Sasha O’Neal [from EES teacher to reading specialist for the elementary school]
• CNP employments of Jamaica Davis at the elementary school, and Ronda Robinson at the high school.
Also, during the board meeting, the new board officers for the year were nominated and approved. Serving as the board president for the next year will be DeAnn Grantham. The vice president of the board will be Greg Sowell.
The Pre-K program had a special presentation for the board during the meeting. Students and teachers from the early education program “showed off” some class projects they had completed as part of their curriculum this school year.
The 2020-2021 school year ended earlier this week. Moseley said it had been a good year for the Elba School System.
