The Elba Board of Education met Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, in a special meeting, and proposed legislation was the main reason for the meeting. The board first noted its opposition to Alabama Amendment 1, Appointed Education Board Amendment that will be on the Primary Election ballots next Tuesday, March 3rd. A ‘yes’ vote on this amendment supports amending the Alabama Constitution to rename the State Board of Education as the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education and change the board from being elected by voters to being appointed by the governor and confirmed by the State Senate. A ‘no’ vote on this proposed amendment opposes amending the Alabama Constitution, thus not changing the name of the State Board of Education and continuing to allow voters to elect those representatives to the State Board of Education. Members of the Elba Board of Education said they support a ‘no’ vote next Tuesday on Amendment 1, and they encouraged all Elba citizens to join them in voting no on this matter. The other matter addressed by the board during Tuesday’s meeting was a resolution opposing school start date legislation. Superintendent Chris Moseley had been updating the board on the possibility of members of the Alabama Legislature considering legislation this year that would outline school start and/or end dates for public schools in the State of Alabama. Moseley said each local board of education already is required to Alabama Code to set a uniform start date for all schools within its system, which recognizes that school calendars are local decisions. He added that unique decisions take place in the 137 Alabama school systems regarding student achievement, holiday preferences, community events, teacher professional development, partnerships with local colleges and universities, and workdays for educators to meet with parents. “Our board is charged with making decisions that are in the best interest of our students and student achievements,” Moseley said. “A statewide school start date would compromise the Elba City School system’s academic calendar and force students to lose instructional time prior to standardized testing.” Moseley said local decisions about the school calendar directly impact the students and faculty, and he feels the best decision is for the local boards to continue to set their own calendar regarding start and/or end dates. In approving the resolution during Tuesday’s meeting to oppose legislation placing the school start date in the hands of the state rather than the local systems, the Elba Board of Education members united in saying “Elba City Schools’ academic calendar is an education priority and not a business or tourism decision.” The resolution asked policymakers to leave the calendar authority at the local level, and they further asked lawmakers representing Elba City Schools and its citizens to vote against any bill which proposes to outline a statewide start and/or end date for Alabama public schools. Moseley said a copy of the resolution would be recorded in the meeting’s minutes, as well as, provided to the Alabama Association of School Boards, each member of its Legislative delegation, and the Governor.
Elba BOE members approve resolution opposing school start date legislation
Linda Hodge
Editor
