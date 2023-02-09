This is Part 3 of a series of stories from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Elba Board of Education meeting. This final part of the series focuses on the board reaction to teacher presentations from both the high school and elementary school on student testing and diagnostics.
After the high school and elementary school ACAP leadership teams completed their presentations Tuesday, Jan. 17, to Elba Board of Education members regarding student testing and plans for improvement, the overall reaction of the board was that things seem to be headed in the right direction.
“I look at the school as they all are my students,” board member DeAnn Grantham said. “When the report cards came out…I looked at it as if this was my own daughter. I said, ‘Oh no. We need to sit down and get a plan together because this is not how we want it to go.”
She said that is basically the reaction she gave to superintendent Chris Moseley when they discussed the results.
“I said to him, ‘Oh no. They weren’t good; however, what are we going to do? How are we going to move forward because that is the only thing we can do,” Grantham said. “That is how I wanted to take tonight and approach it.”
For her, Grantham said the meeting was not an “explain yourself” thing for the teachers. Instead, she said she viewed it as a meeting between teachers and school leaders to discuss how the schools are moving forward.
“You all did great with your presentations,” Grantham said to the group of teachers. “At the end of the day when I am sitting at city hall and someone says, ‘Well, I saw the scores. Elba looks outstanding, don’t they.’…because I get that kind of stuff all the time. I need to have a response for that. I want my response to be in line with all of you.”
Grantham thanked the teachers for their in-depth reports on the ACAP scores and the iReady diagnostic scores. She said it shows the hardwork of the teachers and student is all paying off because the trend is heading in the direction of the improvements the schools want to see.
“I know how important it is to have these kids in the school,” she added. “We can call it a virtual learning day [when schools are out for whatever reason], but we all know they are not getting what they need that way. Some probably aren’t even getting two hot meals a day out of school.”
Grantham said she is personally aware of some of the situations the students live in. She said anyone can just ride around town and see it, but she said she also realizes the work the teachers are putting in to get things moving in the right direction.
“We are going to move forward together and work together,” Grantham said.
Board vice president Johnny Senn echoed many of the same remarks made by Grantham.
“I took this real serious when they appointed me to this board,” he said. “I put four kids through this school, and at the end of the day, I want to know that my child got a quality education.”
Senn said he did his own research when the ACAP scores came out, and he said as he looked at all the numbers here and around the state, he was angry to begin with looking at Elba’s results.
“This you all did tonight sure did open my eyes to see we are headed in the right direction,” he said. “My goal from day one was to see this get better. I know test scores are a priority, and these [iReady diagnostic] results should bleed over into the state testing. That is good because it shows we are going in the right direction.”
Senn added that before the meeting, he did not realize Elba had such a mental health issue as was explained by the teachers. He said overall, he had learned that it was a totality of several things that attributed to the less than desired ACAP scores from last school year.
“We definitely do have some great teachers, and when you see me in the schools, it is not that I am there to see if you are doing your job,” Senn said. “I am there because I want to know what is happening. I want to be able to help you. Education means a lot to me.”
Senn said the board, administrators, teachers, all are there to make the schools better, and he said it is the job of the board to be there for the students and teachers…to help them.
“I applaud you for what you do,” he said. “If you see me, it is because I am deeply interested in the education of our students. I believe once you get the elementary school wanting to achieve and believing they can achieve, it will bleed over into the high school.”
Board member Kristy Astemborski said the work the teachers are doing to create growth is definitely working because it has made a world of difference for her child.
“The things you are doing to implement incentives, they are working,” she said. “II see it in my own child. I just wanted you to know it is working.”
Superintendent Moseley closed out the remarks by again thanking the teachers from each school for attending the board meeting and making the presentations.
“Not a single board member ever asked me to have you come explain yourselves,” he said to the group. “I wasn’t asking you to explain yourselves. I know what you do every day and what you are battling. I just wanted them to hear it from you all.”
He said he felt it would sound better coming from those with their feet on the ground working in the trenches each day.
Moseley said the growth is not going to come by leaping over mountains all at once, but instead, he said it will be baby steps forward. He said the trends are showing those baby steps are happening, and growth is occurring.
“If we say we are going to fix it all right now, we are crazy and might as well quit,” Moseley said. “We have to find our baby steps and work to move forward areas at a time. The trends show our students are going where they need to. I couldn’t be more proud.”
