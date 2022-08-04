The Elba Board of Education met for a special called meeting Thursday evening, July 28, and a new library/media specialist was approved for hire at the elementary school.
Superintendent Chris Moseley asked the board to approve the hire of Kimberly Hall as the new library/media specialist for Elba Elementary School. He said Hall is from Crenshaw County.
The board voted with no opposition to approve this recommendation.
The hire of a career coach for Elba City Schools was postponed until a later meeting. The superintendent said a person had been identified to be recommended for the spot, but there was a need due a current pregnancy to postpone the hire until a later meeting.
Also, the board accepted the resignation of David Keel as a teacher at Elba High School. Moseley said Keel had recently married and moved to the Andalusia area where he was going to accept a job closer to his new home.
The meeting’s agenda included the approval of the 2022-2023 School Year Salary Schedule, which would allow Elba employees to begin receiving their pay increase (approved by the state this year) in August. However, board members failed to approve the matter.
Elba City Schools assistant principal Jason Tucker addressed the board regarding concerns he had regarding his assistant principal’s salary and how it compares with the new salary schedule following pay adjustments approved by the state for educators.
Board member DeAnn Grantham made a motion to approve the 2022-2023 school year salary schedule to allow Elba teachers to begin receiving their pay at the new rate in August. Her motion died, however, for lack of a second.
Board member Kristy Astemborski said she wanted to table the matter because she had additional questions.
The board also tabled an amendment to the Elba Elementary School Principal Contract per request of the superintendent. He said he would prefer that matter be tabled after the board failed to approve the salary schedule because whatever happens with that might affect the principal contract in some manner too.
Moseley said he hopes the board would be able to resolve these matters by the Aug. 16th regular monthly board meeting.
