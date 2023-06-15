The Elba Board of Education met Tuesday evening, June 6, for a special called meeting, and several personnel matters were recommended and approved during the short meeting.
Superintendent Chris Moseley presented three Elba High School resignations for the board to consider. These included Amanda Zorn, English teacher; Austin Johnson, ACCESS facilitator; and Anna Harrelson, math teacher. Moseley said each of the three were resigning because they had accepted new positions elsewhere.
The board also approved a hire for the high school. Upon recommendation, Carolin McDaniel was hired as a math teacher for the high school. Moseley said she would be coming to Elba from Daleville City Schools.
For Elba Elementary School, Masie Edge, nurse, and Emily Alverson, teacher, were approved for rehire. Also, Emily Dale Kennington was approved for hire as a new teacher at the elementary school.
School system rehires approved included Ciara Magwood with the CNP department, and Mary Thompson was rehired to the position of career coach.
The superintendent also recommended the board approve the hire of Tyler Booker as the school system’s new special education coordinator. He said Booker would be coming to Elba from county school system, and he is highly qualified for the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.