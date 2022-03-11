Elba Career Academy HOSA [Health Occupations Students of America] student, Blair Wyrosdick, qualified recently to complete at the national level in medical reading.
A senior from Kinston High School that participates in Elba’s HOSA program, located at Elba High School, Wyrosdick participated Feb. 25 and 25 in the State Leadership Conference in Montgomery. In December, she competed virtually in the state qualifying event for the medical reading category.
Wyrosdick finished in the ‘Top 20’ for the state to advance to the state competition held in late February.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, she competed in the medical reading category against 19 other participants. She needed to finish in the ‘Top 3’ to advance to nationals.
When the results were announced, Wyrosdick and her HOSA sponsor Starla Amison were elated to learn she had won gold by finishing first in the state for medical reading. This meant a trip in June to Nashville, Tenn.
“Blair will compete at HOSA’s International Leadership Conference in June in Nashville against the ‘Top 3’ finishers for the other states in the United State,” Amison said. “We are so excited to see where this journey takes Blair. She has worked so hard to bring home the Gold and has been such a fabulous representative of our HOSA chapter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.