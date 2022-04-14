BUSINESS OF THE YEAR...The Business of the Year award was presented to LBW Community College because of its continued and growing partnerships with Elba City Schools and the Elba community. The community college offers dual enrollment classes for Elba High School students and it partners with Elba High’s Career Academy to help bring technical programs/studies to the students of the local area as well. The award was presented to LBWCC President Dr. Brock Kelley (holding the award) by Elba Chamber President Denise Sauls (standing next to Kelley). Also pictured from Elba City Schools are (left) Christina Morgan, Career Technical Coordinator, and Superintendent Chris Moseley.