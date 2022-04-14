The Elba Chamber of Commerce invited the business community to celebrate “Under the Lights” Thursday evening, April 7, as the annual Chamber Banquet was held.
Despite a cool breeze, the lights of downtown Elba provided great illumination for the special evening where community leaders in Elba celebrated business. The banquet included a catered meal for all in attendance, an awards ceremony, a business session, and entertainment by the LBW Community College Ensemble.
Awards presented were: Chamber Board Member of the Year, Main Street Business of the Year, Chamber Member of the Year, Spirit of Elba, and Business of the Year.
Due to COVID, this was the first banquet the chamber had been able to host since 2019, and the large attendance proved the business community was ready to “get back together” and celebrate.
Also, during the banquet, Elba Mayor Tom Maddox presented a “key to the city” to the LBW Ensemble, which was graciously accepted by the ensemble’s director.
Chamber director Sandy Bynum-Williams also made a big economic announcement as she said Mizell Hospital is working to open an Elba Healthcare operation soon in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.