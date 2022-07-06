ELBA CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY…The City of Elba and Elba Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual 4th of July celebration “Let Freedom Ring” Monday evening with activities including a patriotic golf cart/walking parade, games, music entertainment by Blind Skeleton, food, and FIREWORKS. With the courthouse square in downtown Elba ‘roped off’ for the event, families and friends set out their lawn chairs, blankets, and more to sit, relax and enjoy the evening in honor of America’s birthday. This was the first time for Blind Skeleton to perform at the event. The band, featuring Elba native Bill Brueckner as lead singer, performed classic rock hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, along with other popular tunes for the occasion. Once again, the fireworks were presented by Elba native Mike Holderfield, and his work brought much delight to the large crowd. The evening’s festivities, however, began with the patriotic golf cart/walking parade, and as shown by Junior Miss Elba Destinee Tidwell, Little Miss Elba Bella Bane and Young Miss Elba Kayden Moseley smiles were not hard to find as everyone was enjoying the event. More photos from Monday night’s festivities can be found in the July 7th print edition of The Elba Clipper (in stores now)!
Elba celebrates Independence Day
Linda Hodge
Editor
