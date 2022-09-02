Elba Chamber of Commerce executive director Sandy B. Williams received one of ten professional development scholarships from the Alabama Chamber of Commerce Association (ACCA).
This is made possible through the contributions of the ACCA’s Building a Better Alabama foundation.
Besides Elba’s chamber director, other to receive the scholarship were: Annah Hammond, Atmore; John Mark Freeman, Coosa Valley; Courtney Jackson, Mobile; Heather Lebischak, Gardendale; Debra Porter, Athens; Marlee Bailey, North Baldwin County; Kara Durie, Thomasville; Ashley Davis, Semmes; and Will Mackey, Gadsden.
Williams said the scholarship would assist in paying her fees to the 2022 Professional Development Conference for chamber of commerce in Alabama. This conference is scheduled for Oct. 11-13 in Mobile, Ala., and it is presented by Alabama Self Insured Worker’s Compensation Fund.
She said being able to attend conferences, such as this one, allow her to bring ideas/materials back to Elba to better serve the city’s businesses.
