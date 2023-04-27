Marques speaking

The Elba Chamber of Commerce hosted its Eggs ‘n Issues legislative breakfast for the community last Friday morning, April 21, at the Elba First Baptist Church fellowship hall. There was a large crowd in attendance to hear state legislative update from Representative Rhett Marques and Senator Josh Carnley. Also, Elba Mayor Tom Maddox spoke as did Coffee County Commissioner Jim Thompson. Pictured, Rep. Marques addresses the crowd on matters upcoming in the House of Representatives.

