The first Elba Youth Leadership Program class was announced this week for Elba High School. This new leadership program is sponsored by the Elba Chamber of Commerce. Members of the inaugural EYLP class are: (front, l to r): Kali Nicholson, Tyandrea Tillis, May Morgan Lusk, Callie Pope, Jayla Gray, and Tamiah Tillis; (back, l to r) Whit Shehee, Paxton Wise, Carson Wise, and Collin Sauls.