Elba voters went to the polls Tuesday, Oct. 6, to decide the city’s next mayor, and at the end of the day, the unofficial vote revealed Tom Maddox as the winner of the Elba Municipal Runoff Election.
These results remain unofficial until Monday, Oct. 12, when the Elba City Council will canvas the election results from the runoff. This will be done during the regular council meeting at 5:30 p.m.
A total of 605 in-person votes was cast on Tuesday with 320 going to Maddox and 285 votes for Tim Johnson. There also were 29 total absentee votes – Maddox had 19 of those votes while Johnson had 10 absentee votes.
Total of all votes was 339 votes for Maddox [53.47 percent], and 295 votes [46.53 percent] for Johnson.
