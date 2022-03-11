The Elba High School choral department will light up the stage again this spring with a Disney musical. This year’s show will be the Lion King Jr ®.
“We are excited to be offering another spring musical here at Elba High School,” said choral director Jason Tucker. “Many schools only do musicals every other year, but the huge success we had last year with Disney’s Aladdin Jr® paved the way for us to be able to do another show this year too!”
He said the Lion King Jr® is made available via licensing through the same company Elba worked with for Aladdin Jr.
Tucker said the ‘flying carpet’ from last year’s Aladdin Jr. production was a huge hit with everyone, and it was constructed by Elba High welding teacher Seth Wilcox and his students. He said that kind of partnership is exciting for all the students, and he is happy to report even more partnerships this year with the Lion King Jr. production.
“We have partnered with our career tech department again this year,” Tucker said. “Our welding and agri-science programs will be helping with scene sets again this year, but because the Lion King Jr. requires many more costumes due to the animals, we are able to utilize students from our family and consumer sciences classes too.”
He said family and consumer sciences teacher Shelia Johnson is a very talented seamstress, and she and her students are making the costumes for the Lion King Jr.® production in-house.
Tucker also said business teacher Stephanie Wright and her students will be creating the event programs for the show.
“It has been really fun being able to branch out to other departments within our school for this production,” he said. “Because of the storyline of this production, we even have extended to our elementary students for a portion of the performance.”
Tucker said about 20 elementary school students have parts in the production, with three of those being lead roles. Several more elementary students will be a part of the ensemble dance/singing portions of the musical.
“Musicals really give a chance for everyone to have a part with things they are comfortable doing, and we love being able to add more and more of our students from all types of classes,” Tucker said. “We hope we can just keep doing it and expanding every year.”
He said the community’s support of last year’s Aladdin production was amazing.
“It enabled us to be able to do another musical this year,” Tucker said. “The community just really wanted to help and support us. They embraced the production. We had great ticket sales and attendance for the performances!”
He said musicals are a fantastic way to showcase students from those on stage to those in the behind-the-scenes roles. It all works together to create a successful program, and Tucker said it is great seeing the students from all the different departments take an interest in fine arts.
“The students love what they do to contribute to the production, and it is great watching them enjoy seeing their hard work come to life, whether it be a flying carpet in Aladdin or a costume in the Lion King. The see their work in action, and that promotes appreciation across the different divisions of our school.”
This year’s Lion King Jr® production will be May 5th-7th at the Elba High School auditorium. There will be 6:30 shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights and a Saturday matinee show.
More details on tickets sales will be made available in the coming weeks. Anyone wanting to make a contribution to the Elba High School choral department can contact Jason Tucker at (334) 897-2266.
