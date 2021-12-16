Elba Christmas Parade

The annual Elba Christmas Parade was held Monday evening, Dec. 13, after being delayed a week due to inclement weather on Dec. 6th, and excitement filled the air as more than 70 parade entries made their way through the streets of downtown Elba. The grandstands for the parade were located on Court Street on the square, and lots of cheers could be heard as parade watchers enjoyed the decorations, lights, floats, music and more. The parade is sponsored by the Elba Chamber of Commerce, and Tuesday morning, Chamber officials announced that the Gold Wing Road Riders (pictured above) had won the “Best Entry” award for the 2021 Parade. Other winners announced by the Chamber were: Lake Realty and Ellzey & Fillingim Attorneys at Law for “Best Float” and Dorsey Trailers for “Best Theme Entry - Cruisin’ Into Elba”. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.