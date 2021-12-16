The annual Elba Christmas Parade was held Monday evening, Dec. 13, after being delayed a week due to inclement weather on Dec. 6th, and excitement filled the air as more than 70 parade entries made their way through the streets of downtown Elba. The grandstands for the parade were located on Court Street on the square, and lots of cheers could be heard as parade watchers enjoyed the decorations, lights, floats, music and more. The parade is sponsored by the Elba Chamber of Commerce, and Tuesday morning, Chamber officials announced that the Gold Wing Road Riders (pictured above) had won the “Best Entry” award for the 2021 Parade. Other winners announced by the Chamber were: Lake Realty and Ellzey & Fillingim Attorneys at Law for “Best Float” and Dorsey Trailers for “Best Theme Entry - Cruisin’ Into Elba”.
Elba Christmas Parade “Best Entry” Winner!
Linda Hodge
Editor
