Elba City Schools and Coffee County Schools will remain closed, Friday Sept. 18, due to roads that will be impassable for buses.
Coffee County Schools superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said there are no less than eight county paved roads and many more dirt roads considered impassable due to flooding from Hurricane Sally at the present time. Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley agreed there are simply too many roads at risk for continued flooding issues to allow buses to run Friday morning. Therefore, the two superintendents each made the decision to keeps schools closed on Friday for the safety of all.
"We will still have football tomorrow night [Friday, Sept. 18] in Cottonwood," Elba's Moseley said. "We will reopen schools on Monday, Sept. 21st. Stay safe!!"
Killingsworth also noted he anticipates Coffee County Schools to reopen Monday, Sept. 21, also. He said if there are still road hazards at that time, parents/guardians may be asked to have their children meet their bus at an alternate pick up spot until roads are repaired.
