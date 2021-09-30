Elba Police Officer Shayne Arnette was appointed Monday evening, Sept. 27, to serve as Interim Chief of Police in Elba. Arnette has been with the department for 12 years, and he was serving as an investigator at the time of the interim police chief appointment earlier this week. He will serve as interim police chief while the city searches for a new police chief, a job vacated last week when Leslie Hussey resigned from the post.