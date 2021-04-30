During the Elba City Council meeting held Monday evening, April 26, council members voted to place a new person in the District Three spot on the Elba Board of Education, effective June 1st.
The District Three spot on the school board has been filled by Matt Brunson for several years.
Monday night, District Three councilperson Jane Brunson made a motion to appoint Johnny Senn for the District Three spot on the Elba Board of Education. She said this would be a 5-year term beginning June 1, 2021. A second to the motion was made by councilperson Johnathan Lockett, and the motion passed with no opposition.
Brunson said all council members were sent a biography on Senn prior to Monday evening’s meeting.
Also, two airport authority members’ terms were extended. Kenneth Calhoun and Jackie Windham were recommended by Mayor Tom Maddox to continue serving on the airport authority board with new 6-year terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.