The Elba City Council voted Monday night, Jan. 24, to give a second extension to the contractor working on the city’s sewer project, but the new extension will include liquidated damages.
In July of 2021, the council voted, upon request of the contractor Blankenship Contracting, to give a 180-day extension [180 days] to the contract for the completion of the sewer system upgrades project. Council members were told at that July meeting that the contractor had said the 180-days extension would be allow enough time for the project to be done prior to the new extension date of Feb. 7, 2022.
During the Jan. 10th Elba City Council meeting, council members were told the contractor had indicated during routine project meetings that the project would not be completed by Feb. 7th.
Monday night, Jan. 24, Billy Carpenter with Blankenship Contracting addressed the council asking for more time from the city to allow for the project to be finished while maintaining a good working relationship between the two entities.
Per the project contract, if the contractor does not complete the project by the approved deadline, the city can choose to enforce liquidated damages on a per day basis. The liquidated damages for this project call for $500 per day until substantial completion. At the time substantial completion is reached, the liquidated damages increase to 1,000 per day.
Liquidated damages cover costs for each day the project continues past the agreed-upon date of completion. These funds would be deducted from what the city owes the contractor for the work.
Carpenter, and other representatives of Blankenship in attendance for Monday night’s meeting, noted several “issues” they had faced in the Elba project, but council members countered those explanations noting they felt the original extension to the project should have been good enough to allow the contractor to overcome said issues and still complete the project by the extended Feb. 7th deadline.
Council member Gappa Wise made a motion to extend the contract another 75 days [after Feb. 7th] with liquidated damages in place. Council member Bryan Grimes provided a second to the motion, and it passed by unanimous vote of the council.
This makes the new project deadline April 23rd.
During the discussions, Carpenter said he felt the project would be completed within two and a half months, which is where the council came up with a 75-day extension. If the project is not completed now by April 23rd, the council would have to decide again if it wants to give another extension with or without liquidated damages.
After the council approved the motion to provide the new project extension with liquidated damages, giving Blankenship Contracting until April 23rd to complete, Mayor Tom Maddox simply said to the contractor representatives, “we want the project finished.”
