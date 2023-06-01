During the Elba City Council meeting held Monday evening, May 22, council members voted unanimously to reappoint Miranda Russell to the Elba City School Board.
Russell had been appointed to serve-out an unexpired term on the board that had been vacated, and now, that seat on the board was up for a full-term appointment.
Mayor Tom Maddox said everyone he had spoken with believes that Russell had been doing a good job serving on the board for her district, and therefore, he recommended she be appointed to a new, full term.
After the council vote to affirm the appointment, Maddox thanked Russell for her willingness to give of her time to serve.
City clerk Sally Bane reported that construction for the new Elba Chamber of Commerce office on Davis Street in downtown Elba is progressing smoothly. She said that work is coming along really well and ‘on budget’ thus far.
Another project the city clerk addressed was the water main replacement project for Martin Luther King Drive. She said the contractor has been working to get this work done. Bane said traffic delays were to be expected while the project is underway.
“Keep in mind, however,” she added. “Once the water mains are replaced, we get to repave that road. So, better days are ahead.”
Also, during her report, Bane noted the Elba Splash Pad is open for the season. She said the splash pad is open each Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and from 1 – 8 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed on Mondays for cleaning and maintenance.
Elba Police Chief Troy Staley reported “all things going smooth” for his department. The only thing Staley said was an issue right now for the department was some maintenance issues with vehicles.
Council member Jane Brunson asked if the department was currently fully staffed, and Staley said it was short two officers from being fully staffed. However, he added that the department currently does not have enough patrol cars for a full staff.
He said the department is down four vehicles now with the majority of the old Crown Vic cars being removed from the fleet, and he said the department still had not received the new vehicle it ordered last year. He said that vehicle had been on order for several months.
Bane added that the city had received word the vehicle had been shipped, but she said that means shipped from Mexico so there was still no definite timeline on when it would arrive in Elba.
“We are just in limbo right now with that,” Staley said.
Council members approved a resolution authorizing Southern Engineering Solutions Inc. to make application to ALDOT for sidewalk improvements for the city. If approved for funds to move forward with the sidewalk improvements plan, the city would fund a 20 percent cost share for participation in the program.
Also, during the meeting, council members voted to move forward with implementing a crosswalk in front of Dorsey Trailer to assist with traffic control when employees are arriving and leaving work.
During the remarks from the mayor portion of the meeting, Mayor Maddox said the discussion for a BlueWay Trail on Pea River had stimulated additional interest in the old Pea River dam. He said a meeting would be held in the near future on that matter and he hoped to be able to return to the council with some positive news.
The next Elba City Council meeting will be Monday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Elba City Hall.
