City of Elba officials approved an ordinance Monday night, Oct. 11, during the council meeting that paves the way for a parcel of land to be deeded to the Armory Commission of Alabama. The parcel of land is located behind the Fort Charles L. Rowe Alabama National Guard Armory building (shown above), located on Larkin Road in Elba. The city made the move to help ensure a $2.5 million renovation of the Armory, in which city council member Bryan Grimes said is slated to happen in a “few years down the road.”